Black Press File Photo (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a balloon.

Kelowna residents in Dilworth Mountain Estates were surprised to see an air balloon landing in their neighbourhood, July 31.

Owner of Okanagan Ballooning John Klempner said crews checked the upper air patterns before flights but the winds changed.

The balloon started at Heritage Christian School and “we got three-quarters of the way to Benvoulin when the winds changed and took us up towards Dilworth. So we figured ‘fine we’ll fly into Glenmore and land in the farm fields there,’ but we got up over Dilworth and then the winds stopped,” he said, which forced the balloon to land in the street.

READ MORE: Morning balloon landing at mall

“If the winds stop, a road with underground power lines is a good enough place to bring a balloon down safety,” Klempner said.

No one was injured.

He said neighbourhood landings happen three to four times a year.

“That’s just the whole sport of ballooning. We can’t control direction at all,” he said.

A chase crew was also following below to ensure people didn’t roam into the streets, he said.

READ MORE: Surprise hot air balloon landings in Kelowna

Two Kelowna couples were in the basket at the time of landing, “and both couples just loved it.”

“The people all came out of their homes and we showed them all the different parts of the balloon and everybody loved it. It was like a block party because everyone came out and looked, it was something new,” Klempner said.

“The problem is weather is weather and cannot be predicted very well,” he said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat
Next story
Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Laurel Packinghouse courtyard project proceeding

The $500,000 cost covered partly by $235,000 BC Gaming grant

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth

Number and size of fires continues to grow in North Okanagan

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Most Read