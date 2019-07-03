A male downhill biker suffered injuries on a run at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday, and had to be transported to hospital by air ambulance. (Black Press - file photo)

Air ambulance transports injured biker off Okanagan mountain

Male rider, 27, hurt on SilverStar trail called Walk The Line Sunday afternoon

For the second straight Sunday, a male downhill biker needed air ambulance transportation after being injured on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s trails.

A 27-year-old man was hurt Sunday on a run named Walk The Line early Sunday afternoon.

“SilverStar Ski Patrol responded and BC Ambulance was called for transport,” said the resort in a release. “BCAS also dispatched an air ambulance due to the mechanism of injury.”

The male was conscious and in stable condition when SilverStar patrol transferred the patient to the air ambulance.

He was transported to Parking Lot D and was flown by air ambulance to hospital.

“SilverStar continues to take every precaution necessary for the safety of our staff and guests,” said the resort.

READ ALSO: Reporter takes first-time crack at bike trails

On Sunday, June 23, a 22-year-old male downhill bike rider was injured on a jump near the top of the Home Run Tee. He, too, was transported to a parking lot and picked up by air ambulance to be taken to hospital.

No further information on Sunday’s incident will be released at this time.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
