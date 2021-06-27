Air ambulance lands at scene of Westside Road crash

A vehicle incident on Westside Road has traffic moving slowly Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the collision around 1 p.m. on June 26 near Mary Ann Road south of the hardware store.
An air ambulance reportedly landed around 2:30 p.m. and a ground ambulance was seen leaving 10 minutes prior, with lights and sirens on.
Traffic was at a standstill but is now reportedly moving, slowly.
Single-lane traffic is in effect.
The cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
RCMP have been contacted for more information.
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.