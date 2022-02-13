A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Railway confirms person struck by train near Salmon Arm

Incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Pacific Sunday, Feb. 13

UPDATE: SUNDAY, FEB. 13, 2:31 P.M.

A Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson has confirmed that a person was hit by a westbound train near Salmon Arm Sunday Feb. 13, at around 11:20 a.m. Pacific time. There is no update available at this time on the person’s condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

Unconfirmed reports from the Shuswap say a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

The incident is believed to happened shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on the tracks near Lakeshore Drive.

A B.C. Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field just a few blocks away near the Centenoka Park Mall. Ground ambulances are believed to have taken an injured person to that spot.

More to come…

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing due to anti-mandate protest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

collision

Previous story
Windsor, Ont. mayor says protest over at Canada-U.S. border crossing
Next story
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine’s fate

Just Posted

The Vernon Christian School Royals defeated the King’s Christian Thunder of Salmon Arm 40-27 to win the North Zone Senior Girls A Basketball title. Both teams advance to the Okanagan finals. (Kristal Burgess photography)
Lightning-fast start over Thunder lifts Vernon Royals to zone title

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in the women’s 10km biathlon pursuit race at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic
Vernon biathlete’s pursuit of podium stalls in Beijing

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Railway confirms person struck by train near Salmon Arm

KIJHL playoffs start Feb. 22. The North Okanagan Knights will not be taking part. (File Photo)
Princeton eliminates North Okanagan Knights from KIJHL playoff race