Agur Lake Camp raises funds for new generator

The Agur Lake Camp Society is raising funds to replace an aging generator at the barrier-free camp west of Summerland.

Sue Filek, president of the camp society, said the generator was one of two acquired used in 2017. It is now at the end of its life and beyond repair. The second generator is still functioning.

The camp provides an experience to people with disabilities and health concerns. The two generators at the camp provide electrical power to the three cabins and other amenities. The three cabins each contain lifts and wheelchair-accessible showers.

“Having a reliable power source is essential,” Filek said.

She added that the location of the camp means extending the B.C. Hydropower line to the property would be too expensive.

The fundraising goal is $40,000. This includes $35,000 for the generator and the remainder of the money for the costs of transporting and installing it.

An order for the generator has already been submitted but Filek said it will not arrive until the fall because of supply issues.

The camp has received a couple of key donations for this fundraising project. Burt and Kathy Cook of Summerland have provided $5,000 and Margaret Slack and David Pacey of Okanagan Falls have contributed $2,500.

Other anonymous donors have contributed money for the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the camp.

Filek said three fundraising events are planned for this year. The Hole in One Charity Golf Tournament will be held on June 15 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club. The Kettle Valley Railway charity train ride will be held on Sept.10. The helicopter ball drop raffle will be held on Oct. 22.

The camp is believed to be the only barrier-free camp in B.C.

In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 394 guests at the camp during the summer. In 2020, the camp had 141 guests and in 2021, it had 167 guests.

