Shuswap and North-Okanagan organic growers surround federal Agriculture and Agri-food Minister Lawrence MacAulay, centre, at Mara’s Wild Flight Farm Friday, Aug. 24, for an announcement of an $8.3 million investment to ensure the country’s organic sector continues to grow and meet consumer demands. (Canada Ministry of Agriculture and Agrifood photo)

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

Canada’s organic agricultural industry will benefit from more than $8 million in research and innovation funding.

The funding announcement was made at Mara’s Wild Flight Farms, a certified organic 20-acre vegetable farm, where federal Agriculture and Agri-food Minister Lawrence MacAulay was visiting Friday morning, Aug. 24, as part of his Growing Canadian Agricultural Tour.

According to a federal news release, the ministry is investing up to $8.3 million to the Organic Federation of Canada to ensure the country’s organic sector “continues to grow and meet consumer demands.”

“This research investment, which includes an additional $4.4 million in contributions from industry, will help the organic sector enhance productivity through better soil health and fertility management, advance crop breeding research, improve pest management, and evaluate the environmental impacts of organic farm practices,” states the release.

The minister also announced an additional $292,555 investment with the Organic Federation of Canada under the federal Canadian Agricultural Adaptation program. This funding will “assist industry in streamlining the review process of the Canadian Organic Standards and improve the Canadian organic industry’s competitiveness and international market access.”

“Demand for our world-class Canadian organic products continues to grow around the world and our government is proud to support our organic farmers and food processors so they can meet that demand,” commented MacAulay. “Today’s significant investment into the science of organic agriculture will help our organic farmers grow more and grow better. And, we are pleased to support the Canadian Organic Standards, which are the backbone of the organic industry.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians
Next story
City hall’s plans for a Kelowna neighbourhood could create significant issues

Just Posted

Changes to bus routes in the Central Okanagan

Improved frequency and modified routing will start Sept 2 says B.C. Transit

Okanagan reaches Level 2 drought rating

The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely.

Okanagan cities to be stifled with a heavy layer of smoky air

It’s expected to be a really smoky day.

City hall’s plans for a Kelowna neighbourhood could create significant issues

Mamas for Mamas is one of many businesses that may suffer by this development plan.

Okanagan Comedy Festival continues to grow

eat, laugh, and be merry at any one of the eight venues in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Rush of Pacific air worsens Okanagan and Shuswap air quality

Environment Canada urges those with breathing difficulties to remain indoors

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Sicamous Fire Department Structural Protection Unit team to provide support in Grouse Creek Wildfire

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Most Read