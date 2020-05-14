An agreement has been signed for the upkeep of the Summerland portion of the Trans Canada Trail. (File image)

Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Municipality and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen enter into agreement

The municipality of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have signed a memorandum of understanding for the maintenance of the Trans Canada Trail in Summerland.

In the past, the Summerland section of the trail, between the trailheads at Fyffe Road and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, has been maintained by volunteer groups including the Trail and Quail Society, the Summerland Trans Canada Trail Society and the Trail of the Okanagans Society.

READ ALSO: Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

READ ALSO: Summerland council helped trail initiative

However, the volunteer support has not been active since 2017.

Because this is a well-used trail, the municipality has been seeking for a group to take on the maintenance work.

Through the regional district’s regional trails program, staff at the regional district have agreed to commit to biannual assistance on the trail.

The regional district has a maintenance agreement with the province for other sections of the Trans Canada Trail and Kettle Valley Railway trail in the region, including the section west of Summerland.

The municipality already contributes $34,812 a year to the regional district for regional trails.

This agreement includes this amount.

