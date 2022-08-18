Aging Vernon park trees cut down

The long-standing trees in Lakeview Park around the Peanut Pool are coming down to make way for the new pool and spray park. (Morning Star file photo) The City of Vernon has released plans for a revamped Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park. The new design will incorporate the peanut into the plans. Demolition of the existing pool was slated to begin in late June, but has yet to take place. (City of Vernon photo)

Some longstanding trees are coming down as work on the new peanut pool finally gets underway.

The City of Vernon is getting ready to take the next steps in the Lakeview Pool revitalization project.

Site preparation for the construction project will begin Friday, Aug. 19. This will include the removal of trees in close proximity to the existing wading pool, followed by demolition of the pool basin and washroom building.

During the initial planning phase of the revitalization project, the project team had hoped to limit tree removals. However, after consultation with a professional arborist, completing the geotechnical investigation, and reviewing the final design, it was ultimately determined that excavation and construction will damage the tree roots and weaken the tree structure. This is because a substantial amount of expansive clay soil will need to be removed to prevent shifting of the new building or pool basin and underground pipes.

“The large, aging elm trees in Lakeview Park have been in decline for many years. The trees around the pool will be removed during the construction project as they have shed large, heavy branches during recent storms,” said Kendra Kryszak, parks and public spaces manager. “Public safety takes priority when making these decisions.”

“Through the public engagement process for this revitalization project, we learned that shade trees are very important to our park users,” said Gary Lefebvre, aquatics manager. “Therefore, the project team is committed to ensuring there are plenty of trees planted that will provide shade for future users of this cherished park space.”

Construction fencing will be installed at the site as part of the preparation work, so access to Lakeview Park off 18th Street will be temporarily reconfigured for park users.

