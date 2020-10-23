Princeton GSAR was on the ground at Manning Park Thursday Oct. 22 to resume the search for Jordan Naterer, but was unable to reach the park Friday Oct. 23. Spotlight photo

After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

Just one day after the official search for missing Manning Park hiker Jordan Naterer restarted, it has been crippled by extreme weather.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is unable to get to Manning, due to Highway 3 conditions on Friday morning (Oct. 23), said manager Paul Fyfe. Helicopters were grounded in Penticton and low mountain cloud cover would prohibit their flying in the area.

Fyfe said some searchers from the Sunshine Valley were able to reach the park Friday, but he was unsure if it would be safe for them to go to work.

Snow is falling in the park at approximately 2 cm an hour, said Fyfe.

Environment Canada issued a snow alert for Manning Park, predicting an accumulation of 20 cm over the course of the day.

READ MORE: Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

Thursday, Oct. 22 the search for Naterer was rebooted by Vancouver police, five days after it was suspended, also because of safety and weather.

His mother Josie said she was confident Jordan would be found safe.

“He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?’”

Josie, her husband Greg and friends, searched on their own for Jordan, during the initial search’s suspension. They hired private helicopters and drones, a tracker, and recruited volunteers.

“If he’s in his tent and he has [his] sleeping bag he can go 30 days if he has water, and he can get that from snow,” said Josie.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike. When he failed to return for a Thanksgiving dinner party, his car was located at the Lightning Lake parking lot. A police search of his computer revealed he had looked up the Frosty Mountain trail loop.

Black Press has reached out to Vancouver police for a comment on the search’s official status.

READ MORE: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

Most Read