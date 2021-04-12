The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. The city is also hoping to have affordable seniors housing there too. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. The city is also hoping to have affordable seniors housing there too. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Affordable seniors housing coming to Shielings Motel site in Penticton

The city hopes to turn a portion of the site into affordable housing

Affordable seniors housing could be coming to the old Shielings Motel site, according to the city of Penticton.

The building will be a mix of below average rent levels for seniors, with half the units paying a maximum of a certain percentage of their income to rent.

The city purchased the land, located on the corner of South Main Street and Galt Avenue, in 2020 to make infrastructure improvements, mainly to build a round-about to alleviate long-running congestion issues between South Main Street and Skaha Lake Road.

“As the design for the round-about became more certain, it was anticipated that there would be remaining lands at that location,” said Blake Laven, city director of development services.

“As the city has done in the past, it worked with community partners to see if there was a need for additional non-market housing. The Brain Injury Society identified a need in Penticton for additional seniors rental housing that charged below market rents,” he said.

There were tenants living in the motel when the city took control of the property. The city worked with partners such as the Brain Injury Society and BC Housing to ensure that all tenants were successfully and fully transitioned to different housing options.

Council directed staff to work with the Brain Injury Society on using the land to apply for provincial grants to build housing on the unused lands, specifically for seniors rental housing that is below market rents.

New housing for seniors is also supported by the city’s Age Friendly Action Plan, said Laven.

Here’s a breakdown of how rent could look like for the seniors housing:

o About one-third of the units would be at 30 per cent below the average market rental rate in Penticton

o About half the units would be seniors paying a maximum of a certain percentage of their income towards rent

o The remaining units would be for very low-income seniors with a maximum income of approximately $18,000

The next step is for the province to make its decision about funding the development, he said.

The Shieling Motel was built in the 1950s, offering vacationers mini log cabins in the heart of Penticton.

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. The city is also hoping to have affordable seniors housing there too. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

READ MORE: Demolition begins on old Shielings Motel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon School District names new superintendent
Next story
Spallumcheen landlord’s home trashed by tenants

Just Posted

Sheila Derbyshire dressed up as a scary clown to surprise her daughter, Talyn, at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong April 12, 2021, for her 13th birthday. (Sheila Derbyshire - Contributed)
Armstrong mom sends in the clowns

‘Halloween freak’ celebrates daughter’s 13th birthday in style

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s only means of getting garbage out of the backcountry broke down on Tuesday, April 6. (Kane Blake - Okanagan Forest Task Force)
Okanagan forest cleanup group’s truck repaired free of charge

Okanagan Forest Task Force uses the truck to haul garbage out of the backcountry

(Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Man found tangled in barbed wire on trail near UBC Okanagan

Man’s friend claims he’d been drinking when he went missing Monday afternoon

Taxes are going up slightly for homeowners in 2021 to give businesses a break. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Tax shifts burden from Vernon businesses to homeowners

New rate for residential 2.67 per cent or $42 for average home

Pixabay.
Non-stop flights between Ottawa and Kelowna to be offered this summer

One-way flights start as low as $59 with taxes and fees included

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lime e-scooters will soon be offered in Kelowna. (Photo: Kris Krug)
E-scooters now allowed on Kelowna roadways under provincial pilot program

‘Rather than a novelty, this change will enable e-scooters to be used for more utilitarian transportation purposes’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Air Canada cancelled service to and from Penticton Jan. 11, 2021. After receving $5.9 billion in federal aid the airline is now set to renew service on the route in June, 2021. (Mark Brett - Western News file)
Air Canada flights set to return to the South Okanagan

Federal aid could have the Vancouver/Penticton route back to pre-pandemic service

By 2050, May will feel more like August, according to Vernon’s Action Climate Plan. The plan says we will have twice as many days above 30 degrees Celsius each summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon takes action against climate change

First action plan an important step: Mayor

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

Most Read