Affordable rental homes coming to West Kelowna First Nation

The project will bring 17 rental units to the community

The Westbank First Nation and the provincial government have partnered to build 17 new rental homes on the nation’s land.

The project will bring a two-storey apartment building with 14 rental units for the nation’s members. The building will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, with an accessible layout for ground floor units.

Monthly rents are projected to be $400 a month for the one-bedroom units and $570 a month for the two-bedroom units. The province, through the Indigenous Housing Fund, will provide a $2.8 million grant for the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy.

Minister of Housing Selina Robinson and Westbank First Nation chief Christopher Derickson made the announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony.

“Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives. With these homes, more Westbank First Nation members will be able to stay in their home community, surrounded by their culture and tradition,” Robinson said.

“Our government is proud to be working in partnership with First Nations, Indigenous leaders, and Indigenous housing providers to build much-needed new, affordable homes like these for Indigenous peoples across B.C.”

Chief Derickson said most of the nation is young, with many young families and young professionals wanting to stay in the community but having a difficult time getting into the housing marking.

“We’re seeing a lot of our members who go out to university want to come back and live and work in the community or within the local region here. Many First Nations across Canada are seeing their members move away from the reserve, but we’re actually seeing our members come home and we want to provide a place for them,” he said.

He added the partnership points to reconciliation in B.C.

“I think it’s a great example for the rest of Canada in terms of what can be done when a province is dedicated to reconciliation, dedicated to implementing UNDRIP. I think it goes a long way in demonstrating this government’s commitment to reconciliation in B.C.”

The second complex will include a triplex. Each townhome will have two-bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen areas and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Monthly rents are projected at $570 a month. The province, again through the Indigenous Housing Fund, will provide a $600,000 grant for the project an an annual operating subsidy.

Construction on both projects will start in early February and is scheduled to be completed by spring 2021.

READ MORE: Province announces more affordable rental homes for Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna 14th most expensive city to rent

