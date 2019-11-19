Affordable housing waitlist increases by 109 per cent since 2012: RCDO report

Out of the waitlist, 38 per cent are seeking seniors housing

The waitlist for affordable housing appears to be growing longer for those looking for homes in the Central Okanagan, according to a recent Regional Dictrict Central Okanagan (RCDO) housing assessment.

Since 2012, the assessment stated the number of applicants seeking non-market housing has increased by 109 per cent — or from 124 to 259 people — in the Central Okanagan.

An estimated 37 per cent of applicants on the waitlist are seeking seniors housing, 17 per cent are seeking family housing and 30 per cent are people with either disabilities or those requiring wheelchair-modified units.

Contributing land, streamlining development processes and enabling partnerships with non-profit housing providers are some suggestions stakeholders have said will help to tackle the waitlist pressures, according to the report.

