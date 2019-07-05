A new development on Backstreet Boulevard has added 40 affordable units to Penticton. (John Arendt/Black Press)

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton and District Society for Community Living has added 40 new affordable homes in a new rental building.

Backstreet Apartments, a four-storey apartment building, at 259 Backstreet Blvd., as 40 units, including three accessible family units.

The province provided approximately $14.2 million for this project.

Rents are based on household income and range from $650 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,450 for a two-bedroom unit.

“Welcoming families into their new homes is what we are all working towards,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Thanks to our partners here in Penticton and in communities throughout the province, thousands of people are benefiting from safe, secure and affordable housing.”

“Today marks another step forward in supplying affordable housing for our residents,’ said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki. “I hope with the opening and success of this project that other developers will be encouraged to build similar properties.”

Penticton and District Society for Community Living will operate the building that includes amenity space, under-building parking, including scooter parking with charging stations, bicycle storage, an elevator, a playground on-site and two retail commercial units.

“PDSCL is pleased to partner, once again, with BC Housing,” said Tony Laing, CEO of Penticton and District Society for Community Living. “This project, with its affordable rents, will bring stability for families, attract workers to the downtown area and support our local economy.”

People will begin moving into the units this month.

