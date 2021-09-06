Affordable housing application lands before Vernon council

Vernon council will discuss an application for a new five-storey residential building to be situated in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Contributed)

Vernon council will discuss an application to add more low-income housing along 27th Avenue at its monthly regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The application is for a development permit and development variance permit to build a 35-unit low-rise residential building for the Vernon Native Housing Society in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue near the intersection with Okanagan Landing Road. The parcel is beside one where a residential building called Thunderbird Manor, also operated by the native housing society, which opened in June 2020.

The owner of these properties would like to build a five-storey multifamily residential building with 35 units ranging from one-to-four bedrooms. The building will be operated by the Vernon Native Housing Society as a low-cost rental building.

“As home prices and rent costs rise, the provision of affordable rental housing options is becoming a critical priority within the Okanagan,” says a report to council prepared by New Town Services. “This project aims to help fill that housing gap, similarly to the first phase on the property immediately north.”

The structure has been designed with significant contemporary influence and hosts a very modern appearance. Exterior finishes include the use of wood and stone textures to provide a high-quality appearance. Landscaping will be robust in nature and includes tree plantings within side yards to ensure screening and privacy for adjacent properties. An onsite playground with an adjacent seating amenity area is targeted towards family wellbeing and enjoyment.

Parking is provided via surface stalls behind the building to be less visible from the street.

The variance requests deal with increasing the height of the building from four to five storeys, parking and deck encroachment.

“This project will provide a variety of much-needed low-cost rental homes for the Vernon community,” said the report. “With affordability in the Okanagan at an all-time low, these homes will have a range of rent prices to be attainable to a broader number of potential residents. The variances requested are very minor in nature, with the benefits of the project far outweighing the negatives.”

City staff has recommended supporting both applications.

