A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. (Google Maps)

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. (Google Maps)

‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong

Public hearing to reconvene next Monday to hear out residents’ concerns about rezoning greenspace

Thirty-six people tuned into the first of two virtual public hearings regarding the potential rezoning of 0.835-hectares of green space near Armstrong’s Nor-Val Arena from parkland to medium-density residential to allow for the development of an affordable housing project.

A clerical error in notification letters, however, means the public who may have missed their opportunity to speak for or against the proposed project will have a second chance to have their say Jan. 25 at 4:45 p.m.

The City of Armstrong received 39 pieces of correspondence from residents. Nearly all, save for four, urged councillors to vote against the rezoning that could allow for the buildout of two four-storey buildings totalling 80 units.

Concerns around the loss of green space, increased traffic and population, the lack of supporting infrastructure, parking, employment and transit opportunities were raised in the Jan. 18 hearing, which was held on the Zoom platform in accordance with the provincial COVID-19 health orders.

In the Sept. 28, 2020 meeting of council, staff recommended council enter a partnership agreement with either Armstrong Spallumcheen Attainable Housing Society or Anhart Community Housing to support the reaffirmed strategic goal to provide affordable housing. Council then directed staff to align the OCP and zoning of the green space on Adair Street which would allow for future development.

Residents, however, take issue with the seeming lack of transparency as potential developer Anhart Community Housing (ACH) is a privately-funded charity that checks the social housing box while limiting other demographics who may require affordable housing.

ACH works with local investors and partners to build affordable housing projects. With projects in Hope, Vancouver and Merritt, ACH’s aim is preventing homelessness by creating housing opportunities for those who earn less than $40,000. But some Armstrong residents worry this type of project may bring undesirable neighbours, increase crime rates and open drug use.

“We are glad to hear that you recognize that Armstrong needs more ‘affordable’ housing,” wrote resident Tannis Sawatzky.

Affordable housing is a known issue in Armstrong, with the city’s recent housing needs assessment showing a need for 205 units, with affordability for rent being the need for most of those units.

“Do you think Anhart is the right developer for this project, given that they are a social (low-income) housing provider and knowing that Armstrong needs more affordable housing, not social housing?”

Residents raised issue with the speed the City appears to be advancing the project, lack of public consultation, the proximity of the property to sewage ponds while others stressed the importance of local bid opportunities.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce executive director Patti Noonan voiced her concerns as a resident stating the loss of green space would be devastating as it contains urban forest and wildlife trails that should be protected.

“Green space is a draw for new residents…” she said, noting it’s used by families, organizations, educational groups and more. “This space is referred to as a gem.”

The public hearing was moved to recess after all residents registered to speak said their piece.

The City will reconvene on Jan. 25 at 4:45 p.m. to review and consider written submissions received since the Jan. 18 hearing and the Jan. 21 noon deadline.

READ MORE: Affordable apartments on Armstrong’s agenda

READ MORE: Two apartment buildings proposed to provide affordable housing in Armstrong

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Just Posted

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. (Google Maps)
‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong

Public hearing to reconvene next Monday to hear out residents’ concerns about rezoning greenspace

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

(Big White Ski Resort)
28 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)
Moose chases two people near Vernon school

Conservation and dog control attending to the situation

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Police are seeking further witnesses after an elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm succumbed to her injuries. (File Photo)
Salmon Arm pedestrian dies after being hit by truck along Highway 1

Collision took place on Jan. 15 in downtown Salmon Arm, police looking for witnesses

The sale of the Kirschner Mountain Development for $22M marks the largest in Realtor history, in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Kelowna mountain development sold for $22M

The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay photo)
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A woman types on her laptop in Miami in a Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee
British Columbia government lax on cybersecurity practices, auditor reports

The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally

Most Read