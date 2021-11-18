Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Repairs could take months, B.C. officials say

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Just Posted

A former pharmacy owner facing charges of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm has elected to have his matters heard in Supreme Court in front of only a Judge at the Vernon Courthouse. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon pharmacy owner elects manslaughter trial by judge alone

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
COVID-19 vaccinations required for parents at Vernon pool

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

The City of Vernon is asking motorists to slow down for the winter season as the first snow arrived Thursday, Nov. 18. The city says its winter crews are ready for the new season. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon road crews ready for winter season