Aerial ignitions planned for Garrison Lake wildfire south of Princeton

The fire is now an estimated 10,600 hectares in size

The Garrison Lake wildfire has grown another 600 hectares to 10,600 as of Friday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The heavy smoke has continued to create visibility problems for aircraft and made getting an accurate track of the fire difficult.

BC Wildfire along with BC Parks are working on plans for aerial ignitions along the ridgeline on the southwest flank of the fire.

Further planned ignitions are being readied to take advantage of opportunities and optimal conditions to get rid of unburned fuel along the established control lines to reinforce the perimeter of the fire.

Garrison Lake wildfire spotted Thursday, Aug. 5 at night. (Facebook)

A tender truck above Highway 3 is painting fire retardant along guard lines and over telecommunication poles in the area.

As the fire has moved into E.C. Manning Park, which is now partially closed, the Whipsaw Trail has also been closed.

Due to the proximity of the fire to Highway 3, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to maintain checks on risk to public safety and whether a closure is necessary.

