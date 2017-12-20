A Big White Ski & Board School instructor teaches a student in Happy Valley. -Image: Contributed

Adults drawn to Never End Days lessons at Big White

Ski and snowboard teaching program saw 92 people come out last weekend

The number of adults learning to ski and snowboard at Big White continues to grow.

Big White Ski Resort Ltd. hosted a national learn-to-ski/snowboard program through the Canadian Ski Council on Dec. 16 and 17 called Never Ever Days. There were 92 participants taking part, up from 82 in 2016.

It is a specially designed ski and snowboard course created for adults who have never slid on snow before.

For the third year in a row, the Big White Ski & Board School, in association with the Canadian Ski Council, has offered this nationally acclaimed program and it is only growing in popularity.

“In the true spirit of our industry, the Never Ever Days program started at Whistler but has now spread across the nation under the supervision of the Canadian Ski Council,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president, Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “Every resort, hill, and ski community are doing their part to teach new Canadians the gift of skiing and snowboarding.”

What makes Never Ever Days unique is the cost at which an adult who has never experienced any snow sport can try skiing or snowboarding. For just $25 per day, the Never Ever Days program includes a beginner lift pass, full gear rental, four hours of group lessons, and a buffet lunch in the Happy Valley Day Lodge.

This year, the Big White Ski & Board School sent out 18 of their best CASI ski and snowboard instructors, which kept group lesson sizes to six or less students per group, allowing for intensive one-on-one teaching attention.

“Skiing and snowboarding are lifelong sports that allow us to enjoy the Canadian winter and outdoors with friends and family. Why sit in the stands of a cold hockey rink when you can get outdoors and stay happy and healthy together as a family?,” comments Josh Foster, director of snow sports, Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

Because of its growing popularity, the Never Ever Days program will be offered by Big White Ski Resort Ltd. again in the new year, Feb and 4.

More information on this program is available here.

