‘Additional donation’ offered to district for proposed Peachland development

The developer wants to rezone a hillside property at 4641 Princeton Avenue

A developer wants to build a large townhouse project on Princeton Avenue in Peachland. (Photo/District of Peachland)

A developer looking to build in Peachland is offering the district a cash bonus to help with road infrastructure improvements in the community.

The plan is to build a 48-unit townhouse project on a hillside property at 4641 Princeton Avenue.

Ruibin Li with engineering firm McElhanney, who spoke on behalf of the developer, acknowledged there are traffic concerns on Princeton and that the property owner wants to contribute to help improve infrastructure in the community.

“I’m here on behalf of the owner to offer an additional donation to the district, in the amount council would prefer, but I’m recommending double the Community Amenity Contribution (CAC),” said Li.

The contributions are meant for capital amenity projects and are separate from Development Cost Charges (DCCs), which help pay for water, sewer and other infrastructure. DCCs for the project would cost approximately $1 million.

The amount for required off-site works, including sidewalks, bike lanes, and street lights, would cost more than $1.3 million.

There is also a $1 million price tag for a left turn lane into the development on Princeton, near Somerset Avenue, that council asked the developer for previously.

Li noted that a traffic analysis showed the lane would not be needed, based on vehicle counts adjusted to the peak summer season and anticipated growth in the region scaled to 2038.

“The site is quite costly to develop,” he added. “The estimated cost per unit to construct these townhouses is significantly higher than a typical townhouse project. The margin is quite low.”

Council had no questions for Li during a March 28 public hearing regarding potential rezoning of the property, however, two members of the public spoke against the project citing increased traffic and density.

“The reason I moved to Peachland is to enjoy the tranquility, and the nature and the quietness of the neighbourhood. Definitely not standing in traffic, especially in the summer on Princeton,” said Tatjana Stepanec.

Another resident pointed out that there is too much traffic on Princeton already, including logging trucks, and that the road needs work.

Council is expected to consider the rezoning request at a later regular meeting.

READ MORE: Recycling perk coming for Peachland

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentPrincetonRezoning