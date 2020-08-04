Cycling is one of many activities offered for people of all ages with disabilities in the Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s Adaptive Adventures program. (CRIS photo)

Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

Adaptive Adventures is part of Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s program

It’s a program for people with disabilities Shelley Buchanan Gilmore wants more people to become aware of.

She is the CEO and general manager of the Community Recreational Initiatives Society which provides an Adaptive Adventures program specifically designed to enable all people regardless of disability to enjoy beautiful outdoor recreation.

“Twenty-five per cent of the Okanagan community faces barriers to outdoor recreation,” said Buchanan Gilmore. “Whether it’s a physical disability, cognitive, sensory, recovering from surgery, short- and long-term disabilities, we’re here to help.

“It’s a misnomer that our program is only for people with significant brain injuries.”

Adaptive Adventure programs include cycling, hiking and kayaking in spring and summer. Winter programs include hiking, snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing.

Right now, the program is averaging 10+ trips a week. The program comes to Vernon twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Lake Country facilities are used for kayaking.

“All of our programs vary in location and suit a variety of interests,” said Buchanan Gilmore. “Whether it is an informative hike that you seek or a huge water fight out on the water, Adaptive Adventures programs provide an experience for all to enjoy – no matter their age or ability.”

The trips, she said, are typically two hours long and time-based programs. A safety certified guide is sent out on each trip.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. Participants can wear masks or ask for one, and equipment is cleaned and disinfected, if this helps with their decisions to take part.

CRIS Adaptive Adventures is very active online and with social media. Information on the programs can be found on Facebook (CRIS Adaptive Adventures), Instagram (crisadaptiveadventures) or at adaptiveadventures.ca.

CRIS Adaptive Adventures were the selected winners of $3,000 in an online giveaway earlier this year orchestrated by North Okanagan business Nor-Val Rentals.

READ MORE: Okanagan organizations team up to host outdoor-accessibility event


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

disabilitiesRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Getting people of all ages with disabilities involved in such outdoor recreational pursuits as kayaking is one of the goals of the Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s Adaptive Adventures program. (CRIS photo)

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

Just Posted

Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

Adaptive Adventures is part of Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s program

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Foul play is not suspected in death of 39-year-old found Saturday, Aug. 1

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

The IIO is investigating the police’s lack of success in locating the man charged in stabbing

Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association: Who can’t access your business?

TOTA launches video to encourage proprietors to remove barriers

Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Most Read