An active shooter has been reported at Youtube headquarters in California. (Twitter)

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

A woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the Associated Press.

Several people have been sent to hospital following a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

The San Bruno Police Department responded to the incident and took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area.

Footage has emerged from the area, showing armed police canvassing the property. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives’ San Francisco field division has been dispatched to the scene.

Parent company Google posted a statement noting that they are working with the authorities.

YouTube staff said they had been barricaded in a room to keep them safe before being taken outside.

Will Hudson said his friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.

“I think there might be a shooter in my building,” read one text. “The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter.”

Hudson said his friend has made it safely back to San Francisco and is in contact with his family. Hudson said he’s become accustomed to hearing about such violence but has never been so close to it before.

“It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That’s really the strangeness of it,” he said.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned.

– with files from The Associated Press

More to come.

