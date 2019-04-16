Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit revealed late Saturday that the investigation into the June 26, 2016 death of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, resulted in the arrest of her husband, Bert, 63. (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt, who was charged last week with the 2016 killing of his wife, was granted bail.

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder of his wife Arlene Westervelt, 56.

As was the case in his first court appearance, a number of supporters of either Arlene or Bert were in court for the Monday bail hearing, which is covered under a publication ban.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN MAN CHARGED IN KILLING

In a previous court appearance friends of Bert said they were shocked while Arlene’s were glad an arrest had been made.

To many, it was a surprise.

In the days that followed Arlene’s death, RCMP said it was a tragic accident. She and Bert had been canoeing on the afternoon of June 26, 2016, when the boat capsized. Police said (Bert) was rescued by a passing boater, but Arlene could not be found in the immediate aftermath.

Despite an extensive search of Okanagan Lake by local fire and rescue personnel that evening, Arlene’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day.

She was found in 35 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore, by trained divers with the RCMP underwater recovery team.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna mayor flies paper kites for Autism awareness
Next story
Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

Just Posted

LIVE: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Updated: Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Pickup truck ends up in a ditch in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported at the accident Monday night

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

EDITORIAL: Responding to a tragedy

The shootings in Penticton and Salmon Arm have affected lives up and down the Okanagan

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Bull-riders battle it out in Okanagan

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Most Read