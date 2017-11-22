Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

Accused in violent Kamloops burglary, home invasion charged with attempted murder; victim remains in hospital

  • Nov. 22, 2017 10:10 a.m.
  • News

– Kamloops This Week

Charges have been laid in connection to a pair of violent incidents in east Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

John Andrew Stark, 31, has been charged with eight counts including attempted murder with a firearm, pointing a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from incidents on Monday in Campbell Creek.

Related: Police investigate violent Kamloops home invasion

According to police, the incident began just after 4 p.m. when a man returned home from work to find a burglar inside his house. While struggling with the intruder, the homeowner sustained serious injuries, including lacerations to his head. The burglar ran from the home and broke into a nearby house. The homeowner in the second residence confronted the intruder and was stabbed.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an off-duty Kamloops Mountie saw the suspect leave the second home and chased him, with the suspect running to a third house, where he climbed into a vehicle. The off-duty Mountie managed to keep the suspect in the vehicle until officers arrived.

The stabbing victim has since been released from Royal Inland Hospital, but the other homeowner remains under medical care. RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said no shots were fired during the incident, despite the allegation Stark committed attempted murder with a firearm.

Stark will next appear in court on Dec. 4.

Residents in Campbell Creek told KTW they were shocked by the incidents, which took place on the usually quiet cul de sac of Coyote Drive.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Kelowna woman makes Top 100 power list
Next story
Fundraising for Freedom House gets $10,000 boost

Just Posted

Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm also make Maclean’s list

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

Cram the Cruiser back in Lake Country

The annual fundraiser will be held Dec. 2 at the Save On

Sagmoen’s court case adjourned again

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

Cougar spotted near Okanagan elementary school

Cougar sighting near Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country

Okanagan ski hills open for the season

Both Big White and Silverstar Resort open for the 2017-18 season Thursday

Four years for discharging shotgun in home, school break-in

Yvon Martel also threatened his wife and broke into an elementary school

Traci Genereaux: Gone, but not forgotten

COLUMN: Family, friends want justice for Vernon teen

Up close and personal roots performance on Vernon stage

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents William Prince Nov. 29-30

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over alleged assault

Inmate claims an officer grabbed him by the throat and threw him onto the bed

Indigenous hockey legend skates through Oliver

Multiple record-holder Reggie Leach attended an event honouring old Indigenous hockey players

Most Read