Accused in Kamloops Denny’s standoff charged with setting grass fire

The man is charged with setting a grass fire back in June

  • Aug. 22, 2018 8:10 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man who has been behind bars since his arrest following a standoff earlier this month is facing a new charge, this one alleging he intentionally set a grass fire in Aberdeen in June.

Justin Braden Hodge was officially charged with arson on Monday, according to court documents.

RELATED: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s

The charging information alleges Hodge “did intentionally or recklessly cause damage by fire or explosion to property, to wit, grasslands near the intersection of Highway 5A and Aberdeen Drive” on June 18.

The 29-year-old is also facing charges of uttering threats, robbery, possession of a weapon, mischief and breaching probation stemming from a 10-hour-long standoff at Denny’s restaurant on Aug. 2 that snarled traffic in downtown Kamloops.

In that instance, Hodge is alleged to have threatened he had a bomb while in the restaurant at Columbia Street and Sixth Avenue at 4 a.m. before holing up in the restaurant and refusing to come out for police.

Hours later, Mounties entered the building and arrested the suspect.

Hodge is due back in court on Sept. 13. He remains in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops
Next story
Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Just Posted

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

Fast food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing rejected a second time

Lake Country council listed its traffic concerns with the intersections near the complex

Smoke looming in Okanagan could affect wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

Accused in Kamloops Denny’s standoff charged with setting grass fire

The man is charged with setting a grass fire back in June

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Most Read