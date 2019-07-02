UPDATE: Rollover accident near airport closes part of Highway 97

Southbound traffic is being rerouted after a rollover just before 3:00 p.m.

Commuters heading south into Kelowna should expect some delays along Highway 97.

A rollover of a flatbed truck carrying heavy construction machinery near the airport has caused a part of the highway to close and for southbound traffic to be rerouted.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Airport Way right at the intersection leading into the airport, and following Hollywood Road North to UBC Okanagan and back onto the highway.

The highway is scheduled to remain closed for up to three hours as emergency crews clean the scene.

No injuries have been reported yet.

More details to come.

