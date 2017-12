Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

An accident in Lake Country caused delays Thursday morning. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

An accident in Lake Country is causing delays for morning commuters.

Highway 97 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work on clearing the debris.

A car sustained major damage in the incident, which took place at the intersection with Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 Thursday around 8:30 a.m.



