Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

The Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous was damaged after a semi truck collided with the bridge’s guard rails shortly after midnight on Nov. 20. Sicamous RCMP officers determined the driver of an eastbound semi lost control on the bridge and collided with guard rails on both sides before coming to a stop on the eastern bridge approach.

According to the RCMP the bridge suffered heavy damage to its guard rails which caused the highway to be closed for several hours during the night. The surface of the bridge was icy at the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck was issued a ticket for speeding relative to road conditions.

Drive BC reported that traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Bruhn Bridge and Gill Ave in Sicamous has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident.

Witnesses on scene said traffic was moving through the area with little delay by 7:30 a.m.

