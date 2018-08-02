Accident causes small fire, closes Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm

A vehicle accident and fire closed the Trans-Canada Highway for an hour Aug. 1

Salmon Arm Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle accident and fire that forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway Aug. 1. (File photo)

It could have been a far graver situation when a vehicle went off the road and closed the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Salmon Arm Fire chief Brad Shirley said the vehicle hit the ditch approximately 15 kilometres east of Salmon Arm and was fully-involved in flames upon his crew’s arrival.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 reopened 15km East of #SalmonArm after earlier vehicle incident. Drive carefully and expect delays. https://t.co/HVVH4cV2Cd — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2018

“It became a bit of a wildfire perse,” Shirley said, noting that fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush.

BC Wildfire Service was called, Shirley said, as the area that was ablaze was under their jurisdiction.

“Our fire crews knocked it down immediately,” Shirley said. “It’s certainly fortunate that it wasn’t windy. It could have been far worse than it was.”

Related: Bastion Mountain fire north of Salmon Arm under control

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Highway 1 was closed from 7:47 p.m. until 8:47 p.m. as a result of the crash, small fire and a compromised power line.

The cause of the single-vehicle accident is under investigation.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter