UPDATE: Access roads to McKinley in Kelowna cleared of snow and re-opened

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.
The access roads to McKinley Beach have been re-opened.
#Kelowna traffic update, McKinley has reopened. Stay safe on the roads today!
— Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) November 7, 2022
Original:
Both accesses to McKinley Beach Community have been closed by the Kelowna RCMP.
The McKinley Road and Hilltown Drive, off of Glenmore Road, were temporarily closed at approximately 9:30a.m. on Nov. 7, due to “snowy conditions,” reports the RCMP.
Snow plows are on route to clear the roads.
TRAFFIC ALERT in Kelowna – both accesses to McKinley have been temporary closed by the #RCMP due to the snowy conditions. City plows are on route to assist. Be safe on the roads.
— Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) November 7, 2022
