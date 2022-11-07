UPDATE: Access roads to McKinley in Kelowna cleared of snow and re-opened

The roads off Glenmore in Kelowna were closed at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.

The access roads to McKinley Beach have been re-opened.

#Kelowna traffic update, McKinley has reopened. Stay safe on the roads today! — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) November 7, 2022

Original:

Both accesses to McKinley Beach Community have been closed by the Kelowna RCMP.

The McKinley Road and Hilltown Drive, off of Glenmore Road, were temporarily closed at approximately 9:30a.m. on Nov. 7, due to “snowy conditions,” reports the RCMP.

Snow plows are on route to clear the roads.

TRAFFIC ALERT in Kelowna – both accesses to McKinley have been temporary closed by the #RCMP due to the snowy conditions. City plows are on route to assist. Be safe on the roads. — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) November 7, 2022

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

