Abbotsford police call for further investigation into Kelowna wellness check of Mona Wang

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

An external police agency says the Kelowna RCMP needs to complete further investigation into the alleged misconduct by one of its members involving a wellness check on a UBC Okanagan student earlier this summer.

In late June, video surfaced showing Kelowna RCMP officer Const. Lacey Browning dragging UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot during a wellness check.

Browning is facing a civil suit for that incident and a petition calling for her to be fired and charged has garnered more than 380,000 signatures. Currently, Browning remains with the Kelowna detachment on desk duty.

After the surveillance footage emerged, Kelowna RCMP announced a criminal investigation into Browning – which was completed and turned over to the Abbotsford Police Department for an external review last month.

On Monday (Aug. 31), Abbotsford investigators returned the report back to Kelowna Mounties, citing a need for further investigation.

“We are conducting the necessary follow-up, I have no diary date with respect to when this will be completed,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Black Press Media in an email.

Typically, RCMP criminal probes into its own police officers are reviewed by an external police force and then if sufficient forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration.

The incident is also under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which probes all police-involved incidents that end in injury or death. An internal RCMP code of conduct review is also underway.

