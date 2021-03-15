Abbotsford man fined for erratic driving in Kelowna

The 24-year-old had his vehicle impounded after Mounties deemed him to be impaired

Erratic driver pulled over on Capri Street near Harvey Avenue. (Image: Matt Tyefisher)

A 24-year-old Abbotsford man had his vehicle impounded after allegedly driving erratically, while impaired, in Kelowna.

RCMP received a report of a white Ford pickup truck driving erratically on Highway 97 North near Banks Road about 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officers alongside police dog services managed to track down the truck on Harvey Avenue near Capri Street. While speaking to the driver, officers deemed the man to be impaired.

After providing a breath sample, the man was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to Const. Solana Paré, it was lucky no one was injured in the incident, and police are now commending the concerned citizen who reported the erratic driver.

