From left, waxworks of ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Dina Mishev for The Washington Post.

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled “I Still Have Faith in You.”

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen” before splitting up in 1982. The band’s statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was “an extremely joyous experience.”

The band says “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff
Next story
UPDATE: 3-year-old golden lab found after crash near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Weekend search for Ryan Shtuka planned

Twenty-year-old vanished from Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Remedying health care at Okanagan’s jail

PART 6.5: PHSA has gone on a hiring bender to bolster health coverage, but OCC not out of the rough yet

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Scotch Creek landmark to be restored

Three couples decide to breathe new life into large North Shuswap log building

Update: Fire near Chase under control

Crews called out Thursday evening to battle grass fire

Most Read