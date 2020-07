A camper was among the items hauled out of the Beaver Lake area Saturday, July 25, along with a torched car and truck. Check out a video of the clean up at www.lakecountrycalendar.com. (Okanagan Forest Task Force photo)

Fired up and tired of trash piling up in the great outdoors, a group of Okanagan residents made a clean sweep in Lake Country over the weekend.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force rolled out to Beaver Lake Road, where a burnt up car and truck were hauled away, along with a camper and tons of other garbage.

