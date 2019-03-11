A Vice and Virtue hair-chop for a good cause

For a good cause, these guys are going to give themselves a proper trim

The folks at Vice and Virtue, a popular Kelowna microbrewery, have been looking pretty shaggy, lately.

Turns out it’s all for a good cause.

“Two of our ownership group, Ryan and Chenoa, have been growing out their hair for awhile now – look at those long locks – all in the name of a good cause,” reads a post posted to the Vice and Virtue Instagram page.

On April 20, both are shaving their heads at Kelowna’s annual Balding for Dollars event.

“Many of our gang have been involved in this event over the years – and so we are stepping up again to sell tickets, share the good news about the good work this crew of awesome folks do and really just do whatever we can to help,” reads a portion of the post.

View this post on Instagram

This is kind of crazy and great and please read on. ✨ Two of our ownership group, Ryan and Chenoa, have been growing out their hair for AWHILE now – look at those LONG locks – all in the name of a good cause! On April 20th, these two are SHAVING THEIR HEADS at Kelowna’s annual Balding for Dollars event. Many of our gang have been involved in this event over the years – and so we are stepping up again to sell tickets, share the good news about the good work this crew of awesome folks do and really just do whatever we can to help. Balding for Dollars raises community awareness for childhood cancer and blood disorders and provides funding to supports kids and their families throughout their journey. ❤️ ❤️ 100% of the funds raised are split between @kgh_foundation and @bcchf Oncology departments and the event is 100% volunteer supported and 100% donated. SO, if you like music, beer (yes! we will be there selling brews), wine (from our pals and great Kelowna supporter @tantaluswine) and incredible BBQ (from the super generous team at OK Street Food) – then come by the brewery to snag a ticket! $30 for a real good time at the Laurel Packinghouse. Ps. Auction prizes are coming together nicely and are insane this year – thanks @kelseyserwa!! Please click on their tags to find out how you can support Ryan and Chenoa. . . . #kelowna #explorekelowna #viceandvirtuebeer #bcbeer #baldingfordollars #okanagan #kgh #bcch #kelownanow #hellokelowna

A post shared by Vice & Virtue Brewing Co (@viceandvirtuebeer) on

Balding for Dollars raises community awareness for childhood cancer and blood disorders and provides funding to supports kids and their families throughout their journey.

100 per cent of the funds raised are split between KGH Foundation and BCCHF Oncology departments and the event is 100 per cent volunteer supported and 100 per cent donated.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

Just Posted

Kelowna students to walk out of class in protest of climate change inaction

They will be protesting inaction and apathy around the environmental issue.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snowfall warning for Paulson Summit

Environment Canada is forecasting grey days ahead

Homeless West Kelowna man found dead in tent remembered well

The man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

Kelowna man dies in crash on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to an incident near Kelowna International Airport Sunday afternoon

New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan

Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to be in Vernon and Kelowna Monday

Late night vehicle fire extinguished in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire late Sunday night

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Summerland family has made pizzas for the past 25 years

Shop was first in what is now Murray’s Pizza chain

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Most Read