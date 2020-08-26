A trail where you might not expect it in south Vernon

A 1.8-kilometre natural surface trail is the latest and final part of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (contributed)

Ribbons of Green Trails Society highlights new exciting walking trail to explore

Hidden in the trees between Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake, south of Vernon, a new trail will excite users.

The latest and final part of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail, this 1.8 kilometre natural surface trail, has its southern access from Crystal Waters Drive.

Trail users may already be familiar with the Kal Crystal Waters Trail which runs from Okanagan College to Lake Country, parallel to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Using built trails as well as existing roads, the route is popular with cyclists, particularly those who wish to do a loop from Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, one way on the rail trail and one on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

The newest section now gives users a place to park and access at the north end of Crystal Waters Road and take the trail north to join the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

For those heading south on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail from Bailey Road, the new trail branches up to the right and carries on to Crystal Waters Road.

From there, you continue on the road, proceeding south to reconnect with the Lake Country section of the rail trail.

Open for both cyclists and hikers, the new trail is a wonderful hiking trail — birders will love the forest and ravines — with its meandering route.

Cyclists need to be prepared for some steep inclines, soft soil, boulders, narrow track and sharp switchbacks.

However you use the trail, take your time. Stop regularly to look across Kal Lake, to watch cyclists on the rail trail below, to listen to a bird call or to breath in some fresh air.

Even though you are just a short distance below the busy highway, you’ll find this trail to be a sanctuary in nature and beauty.

For more trail information visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society website at ribbonsofgreen.ca.

Harold Sellers is the president of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society

READ MORE: Vernon trail gets new connection

READ MORE: $1.2M roof coming soon to Vernon pickleball courts



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.