A trail where you might not expect it in south Vernon

Ribbons of Green Trails Society highlights new exciting walking trail to explore

A 1.8-kilometre natural surface trail is the latest and final part of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (contributed)

Hidden in the trees between Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake, south of Vernon, a new trail will excite users.

The latest and final part of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail, this 1.8 kilometre natural surface trail, has its southern access from Crystal Waters Drive.

Trail users may already be familiar with the Kal Crystal Waters Trail which runs from Okanagan College to Lake Country, parallel to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Using built trails as well as existing roads, the route is popular with cyclists, particularly those who wish to do a loop from Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, one way on the rail trail and one on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

The newest section now gives users a place to park and access at the north end of Crystal Waters Road and take the trail north to join the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

For those heading south on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail from Bailey Road, the new trail branches up to the right and carries on to Crystal Waters Road.

From there, you continue on the road, proceeding south to reconnect with the Lake Country section of the rail trail.

Open for both cyclists and hikers, the new trail is a wonderful hiking trail — birders will love the forest and ravines — with its meandering route.

Cyclists need to be prepared for some steep inclines, soft soil, boulders, narrow track and sharp switchbacks.

However you use the trail, take your time. Stop regularly to look across Kal Lake, to watch cyclists on the rail trail below, to listen to a bird call or to breath in some fresh air.

Even though you are just a short distance below the busy highway, you’ll find this trail to be a sanctuary in nature and beauty.

For more trail information visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society website at ribbonsofgreen.ca.

Harold Sellers is the president of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society

READ MORE: Vernon trail gets new connection

READ MORE: $1.2M roof coming soon to Vernon pickleball courts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The view is pristine while heading north on the 1.8-kilometre natural surface trail on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail addition. (contributed)

Previous story
Vernon chamber joins national movement to support local

Just Posted

Vernon chamber joins national movement to support local

RBC to donate 5-cents per action online in Canada United campaign Aug. 28-30

Sudden death in Lumby under investigation

No criminality suspected in unexpected death Monday

Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon Mounties

Hunt continues for man with Canada-wide arrest warrant, lifetime gun ban

A trail where you might not expect it in south Vernon

Ribbons of Green Trails Society highlights new exciting walking trail to explore

Vernon pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

COLUMN: Penticton mayor thanks those battling wildfire

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains active with minimal growth

Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Leighton Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal

Revelstoke bear saunters into downtown liquor store

It’s likely the bear will be killed by conservation officers

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Most Read