A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan

The Peachland mayor offered her comments for the new symbol

Penticton’s peach isn’t the only one in the Okanagan Valley.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin believes the district is the rightful owner of the peach symbol.

A six-foot wide golf ball has been sitting on a 20-foot high tee at the base of Ponderosa Drive alongside Highway 97 in Peachland since the mid 1970s. It once pointed the way toward a golf course that has since been closed. In recent years it signalled plans for world-class Greg Norman greens that have long since been abandoned.

The remnant of these broken plans was a bit of an oddity, but that won’t be the case anymore.

Now it appears that the District of Peachland has taken ownership of the larger-than-life ball and wants to give it new life.

Dean Lauzé, a classically trained, professional multimedia artist, has been commissioned to do the work and was atop a tall ladder most of Tuesday, painting the base coat of the town’s namesake fruit.

A lot of people were seeing the golf ball and thinking there was a golf course in the area, said Fortin. The project cost the district $10,000.

Penticton also has a peach located on Lakeshore Drive, which operates as an ice cream shop during the summer.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s
Next story
PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Just Posted

A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan

The Peachland mayor offered her comments for the new symbol

UPDATE: Westside Road re-opened

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road was closed for majority of the day

Lake Country skate park dreams turn to reality

After four and a half years of planning, Swalwell Park is getting a new addition

Kelowna RCMP catch hit-and-run suspect

The 32-year-old remains in custody and faces charges

UPDATE: Flood threat evacuates Vernon hospice

North Okanagan Hospice Society patients transferred to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Soccer stars sport power in Vernon

B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament took place in Vernon over the weekend

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

Festival highlights Okanagan theatre

Theatre BC’s Okanagan Zone Festival comes to Vernon May 19-25

Kelowna townhouse fire knocked down quickly

Kelowna Fire Department responded to small fire Wednesday on Walnut Road.

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Alexa’s Team marks 10th anniversary

Anti-impaired driving program supported by police officers throughout B.C., including Kelowna

Most Read