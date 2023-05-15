A slide in Summerland closes Highway 97

Around 7 p.m., slide spilled across the highway near Summerland hill

Ryan Antonovich took this photo of the slide that occurred in Summerland Monday night. (Ryan Antonovich Facebook)

Monday, May 15, 7:30 p.m.

A slide has closed Highway 97 in Summerland in both directions Monday night.

It appears the side of the clay mountain just before Summerland hill gave way around 7 p.m., sending sand and clay across the highway.

A slide occurred on Friday, April 28 shortly after noon, in this exact location at the bottom of Summerland hill.

The slide spewed dust and reduced visibility, but did not block the highway like it did this time.

On April 26, a slide kicked up a huge dust cloud making for difficult driving conditions on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.

A woman caught the whole thing on video.

VIDEO: Family drive through huge dust cloud from a slide on Hwy 97 in Summerland

DriveBC does not currently have anything about the slide yet.

