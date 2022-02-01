A semi-truck tips, spilling load on highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Traffic is backed up from Peachland going into West Kelowna on Highway 97.

A semi-truck rolled over on, splling its load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna just before 8 p.m.

The truck was heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97 when the incident occurred. It happened between Highway 97 and Hebert Road.

Police, ambulance and fire are all on scene. It’s unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The truck load of large steel tubes slipped over median onto west side of the highway.

One lane northbound is closed, according to DriveBC. Expect delays in the area.

Drive BC said the next update will be at 9 p.m.

