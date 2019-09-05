A security risk to Canada and a liar’: MP reacts to ISIS supporter living in Enderby

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP concerned about court’s decision to release Othman Hamdan into B.C. town

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold said he too is concerned about the court’s decision to release a B.C. man who glorified terrorism by the Islamic State group into Enderby.

“Othman Hamdan used 14 different Facebook accounts to promote terrorist attacks in Canada and celebrated the cold-blooded terror killings of Canadian soldiers on Canadian soil,” he said in a statement.

Hamdan was detained by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in 2017 after sharing messages of support for ISIS online. He was deemed a “danger to the security of Canada” by the Immigration and Refugee Board.

Hamdan specifically targeted the Revelstoke Dam in posts made online and upon his release following the Sept.3 court decision, he will be staying roughly 100 kilometres from the mountain town, in nearby Enderby.

“Justice Diner’s decision Tuesday characterizes conditions for Hamdan’s release as ‘comprehensive’ and ‘appropriate’ in support of the opinion of Immigration and Refugee Board Member Geoff Rempel who suggested ‘Mr. Hamdan does not pose a danger to the public if released with appropriate conditions,” Arnold said.

READ MORE: B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

In upholding the immigration division’s decision, Diner said 25 conditions imposed by the board are reasonable, including that Hamdan live with a friend who was to post a $2,000 bond on his behalf.

He must also abide by a nightly curfew, cannot drive a vehicle or accept a ride from any person, expect with the approval of his bondsperson, be treated for any mental health issues and co-operate with any removal proceedings.

But Arnold said expecting Hamdan’s co-operation disregards the fact he refused to co-operate with CBSA officials processing his removal last November.

“By stating these conditions are adequate and apparently believing Hamdan will abide by them, Diner and Rempel seem to ignore previous warnings of their own colleagues that Hamdan is both a security risk to Canada and a liar,” he said.

“Canadians deserve secure certainty that our immigration system and processes are consistent, fair and support our collective national security.”

Arnold pledged to continue engaging with the citizens and government of Enderby and forward concerns of Hamdan’s presence to the public safety minister and immigration minister.

READ MORE: Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

—with files from Black Press and Canadian Press

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
