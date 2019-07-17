Rain in July is normal. Image - Pixabay

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

July in the Okanagan is often known for its hazy skies and hot temperatures, however, this year is proving to be a little different when it comes to the weather.

Bobby Sekhon a meteorologist with Environment Canada says rainfall is fairly normal for this time of year, but the last few Julys have had dryer conditions.

June is typically the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan, but according to Sekhon June was dryer than normal and the rain shifted into July.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

The average amount of rain to fall in July in the Okanagan from 1981 to 2010 was 37 mm.

“We haven’t seen that much rain since 2014,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon expects about 5 to 10 mm of rain to fall over the next few days before the weather pattern will shift into hotter dryer conditions.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm for the entire Okanagan on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the high teens.

READ MORE: Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

The clouds will dissipate by Saturday with summer-like temperatures returning for Monday at about 30 C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Just Posted

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Witzke Orchards look to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna’s Dr. Oz needs the public’s help finding sanctuary for injured deer

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of alleged South Okanagan shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Most Read