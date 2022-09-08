A Queen’s Welcome: Queen Elizabeth II visited Kelowna 51 years ago

Kelowna was her fifth stop of a 10-day tour across the province

The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II but did you know that she visited Kelowna?

In 1971, her, along with Prince Philip came to Kelowna and a celebration was held at City Park.

At the celebration, the mayor at the time, Hilbert Roth, who was mayor from 1970-73, presented the Queen and Prince Philip with a glass-enclosed sculpture. Princess Anne was also on the trip.

The stop in town was the fifth day of a 10-day tour around British Columbia to mark the 100th anniversary of the province joining the confederation. They also stopped in Penticton.

