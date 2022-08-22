Actress Lucy Hale enjoying Okanagan Lake on a boat (Instagram)

A Pretty Little Liar is ‘krazy for Kelowna’

Lucy Hale announced that she is in Kelowna

Even celebrities love Kelowna and its charm.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is currently soaking up the sun in Kelowna.

It is rumoured that Hale is filming a scene for a movie or tv show in the Okanagan, which has recently become a hot spot for productions. Film crews were spotted outside of Leopold’s Tavern on Bernard Avenue last week.

She brought her two pups to K-town and the trio appear to be enjoying the natural wonders around the city.

Actor Grant Gustin, who plays the titular character in the tv show ‘The Flash’, is also in town on the same set.

City of Kelowna

