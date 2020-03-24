In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment. (File photo)

A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

Family doctors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals in the South Okanagan are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, and now they are asking the public to follow these directives to assist them in the battle.

It is very important that residents call first before they show up at any medical clinic, according to healthcare professionals.

“Primary care providers cannot do this alone and what the public does now will impact the health of our region in the weeks and months ahead,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, Board Chair of the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

“We are echoing the Provincial Health Officer’s plea that if you have not been practicing social distancing, start now.”

READ MORE: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

In a release Tuesday morning local doctors and nurse practitioners reiterated B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s message, urging employers not to require sick notes from staff members at this time.

Healthcare professionals say this places an unnecessary burden and risk on our healthcare system.

Local healthcare professionals are also asking that people follow the following directives from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

• Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.

• Cancel all public gatherings and events. This includes outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings,

religious gatherings.

• Avoid common greetings such as handshakes.

• Keep a distance of at least two arms lengths from others.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face.

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue. Use your elbow if you have to.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment.

Residents who do not have a family provider should call their local walk-in clinic.

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s impatience with coronavirus measures continues to escalate
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Just Posted

Cooking in quarantine: Start Fresh in Kelowna to offer online cooking classes

Start Fresh offers corporate catering, team building, cooking classes and more

Kelowna golf clubs close after brief grace period during COVID-19 pandemic

The sport’s positive social distancing rules are no longer enough to keep courses open

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

WHL updates off-season plans as Kelowna Rockets look to 2021

Off-season starts March 25 as Rockets commemerate three players who played their last WHL game

City of Kelowna changes development procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the city suspends public hearings, emergency changes are required for development procedures

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

Kendra Jones-Munk commits to Heat U-SPORTS program

Column: Distancing, not isolating, and handling our fears

Salmon Arm Observer guest columnist Nan Dickie offers coping advice

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes playgrounds, outdoor courts

Measure taken in order to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read