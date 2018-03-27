A March fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready for some great final weekends, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Local ski hills may be wrapping up their winter seasons, but Mother Nature is making sure they go out with a bang.

The mountains have been hit with a deep layer of fresh powder that is set to make your last time down the slope this season a good one.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna is reporting 26 centimetres of fresh powder over the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 323cm.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 23 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine base of 284 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed 12 centimetres in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 257 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received 13 cm in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 282 cm.

Apex Mountain Resort saw 18 centimetres of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 196 cm.

While Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort saw five cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours, now boasting an alpine snow base of 178 cm.

Send us your best snow season photos by clicking Contact at the top of the page!

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.