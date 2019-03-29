Attic fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.

“At this time it doesn’t look suspicious,” said Deputy Chief Todd Ballatyne.

“Small fire in the attic..they lit the stove in the morning, and it spread into the attic.”

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

A witness on scene said that it was a suspected stove fire from inside the shop, and that the roof was being sprayed down while holes were poked through to release the smoke.

No injuries reported at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Ellison Fire Department is on scene and has the fire under control, and smoke still coming out.

Fire crews attend to roof of shop . 5120 Rittich Rd, Kelowna pic.twitter.com/Dx0rz74qoV — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) March 29, 2019

ORIGINAL 2:40 p.m.

Ellison Fire Department has responded to a fire near Kelowna Airport at 5120 Rittich Road just off the corner Lindley Road.

Reports of fire coming out of the top of a shop were made to KFD just after 2:15 p.m.

More details to come.

