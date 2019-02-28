File photo from car accident near UBCO photo: contributed

A few car crashes through Kelowna today

Be extra careful on the roads today

The snow in the Okanagan has been fueling several car crashes this morning.

Over in Joe Rich a vehicle ended up in a ditch on Highway 33 near Philpott Road.

In between Lake Country and Vernon an SUV and semi-trailer almost collided on Highway 97.

RELATED: Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

Kelowna RCMP have attended two crashes today. One before 8:40 a.m. where a car crashed in Glenmore near Yates Road. There were no injuries however a city sign was damaged.

At 9 a.m. two vehicles collided near Houghton Road and Hollywood Road that RCMP believes happened because of poor weather conditions.

RELATED: Kelowna teen dies in Highway 97 crash

Both crashes RCMP attended were minor in nature.

Do you want to be up to date with the latest car crashes? Or do you have a keen eye for photography? The next car crash you see snap a photo and send us the details through our Facebook page or e-mail.

