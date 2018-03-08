Westbank First Nation chief Roxanne Lindley leads drumming during Kelowna’s women’s day festivities. - Image: Kathy Michaels

A day for women to thrive

Close to 100 people gathered downtown Kelowna to celebrate International Women’s Day

Women are well represented in Kelowna municipal politics, and that’s a significant statement about gender equality in the city, said speakers at Thursday’s International Women’s Day event.

“We have four strong women and four men who support strong women,” said Coun. Mohini Singh, at the event held at Stuart Park.

It’s a significantly higher proportion than other parts of the country. Status of Women Canada reports that in 2015, women made up 28 per cent of municipal councillors nationwide and only 18 per cent of mayors.

Being among a group of strong female leaders sets the stage for future generations, said Singh, noting that representation is the best way to create positive change.

“Women need to get out, be heard, be seen and be counted,” she said. “When you are under-represented in seats of power, then legislation and policy and every important decision that is made does not include your school of thought. It’s important to encourage our young women to get out there and be a part of the community.”

Mayor Colin Basran proclaimed Thursday International Women’s Day in Kelowna and said that strong female leadership can be seen all around city hall, not just within council chambers.

“I am very blessed to have independent, intelligent women working at City Hall making decisions and helping council lead this community,” he said.

That said, there are places where Kelowna lags.

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released its annual report on the best and worst places to be a woman in Canada in October 2017. According to the centre, earnings for men and women in Kelowna are below the national average. The wage gap between genders in Kelowna is larger than the national average as well with women earning 66 per cent of what men earn.

RELATED: Look for the hope in her eyes

That same study showed that 40 per cent of women in Kelowna hold full-time jobs and unemployment rates for women are below those of men, which is on trend with Canada’s national average.

Her International’s Tamara McLellan said that for all the legitimate frustration women have, she was pleased to have a day where women were celebrated.

“We have speakers who will talk about women who are thriving in this atmosphere,” she said.

“I feel like I am a woman who is empowered. I have got to know a lot of women’s organizations here and there are so many women with big hearts who are changing lives. And I think that Kelowna is an amazing environment for women to thrive.”

RELATED: Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

Her International is a non-profit organization that supplies women and girls with resources such as education and micro-financing opportunities. These women mostly live in Nepal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study
Next story
Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Just Posted

Dragon’s Den auditions held in Kelowna

Entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas Thursday at Okanagan College

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Most Read