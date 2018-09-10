A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

Cold and crisp mornings motivated Kelowna to get moving, hockey dominated weekend agendas, dogs got down in the mud and charities and foundations hosted family friendly fundraisers.

Here’s a look at how Kelowna spent the weekend.

Kelowna Chiefs home opener

The Kelowna Chiefs are kicking off this season with a bang.

A complete re-brand to the Rutland-based junior B ice hockey team rolled out Friday night as the team skated onto the ice and into their ninth season to play hard and entertain the crowd.

Parkinson’s SuperWalk

The sun was shining for the annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk, held Saturday at Waterfront Park. Funds raised from the walk goes toward the Parkinson Society.

The Nerd Olympics

The Nerd Olympics was also held Saturday in City Park, raising money for Claire’s Place Foundation. Dustin with our social media squad spoke with organizer and CEO of Data Nerds John Fraser about the event.

“The point of this event is to gather the community,” he said.

Dirty Mutter

Dirty Mutter got it’s fur coated during the human/ dog obstacle course on Saturday.

Dirty Mutter is similar to the wildly popular Tough Mudder event, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion.

Dirty Mutter teamed up with Paws It Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will pledge to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise more than $10,000 for the charity.

FASD Awareness Day

It was international FASD Awareness Day in Rutland’s Ben Lee Park Saturday which included crafts, bouncy castles and hot dogs.

Protesting the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Protesters stood outside Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s office Saturday, to protest the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Called Rise for Climate, the rally comes on the heels of the Aug. 30 decision by the Federal Court of Appeal finding the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain Pipeline proposal to be legally flawed on the potential environmental impacts on Indigenous people and the tanker traffic expansion on the B.C. coast.

Lake Country Artwalk

It was a weekend for the artists in Lake Country. The 25th annual ArtWalk featured more than 200 Okanagan Artists at the Community Complex in Lake Country.

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope landed in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park Sunday morning.

Kelowna residents gathered to support the annual event on a crisp Sept. morning. The Walk of Hope is ‘the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country’ is held in over 35 communities across Canada and directs all funds toward supporting women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, research for prevention, treatments and a cure.

Paws it Forward

Animal lovers united to fight animal cruelty during one of the BC SPCA’s most important fundraising events.

Every dollar raised will help dogs like Boomer and Sandy who were brought into the Kelowna shelter in desperate need of medical attention.

This year the BC SPCA is moving to a new approach for the fundraising event, instead of having more than 20 communities organize and participate in the walk, there will be six centralized Paws for a Cause walks.

