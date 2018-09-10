A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

Paws for a Cause participants /Dustin Betuzzi photo

Cold and crisp mornings motivated Kelowna to get moving, hockey dominated weekend agendas, dogs got down in the mud and charities and foundations hosted family friendly fundraisers.

Here’s a look at how Kelowna spent the weekend.

___

Kelowna Chiefs home opener

The Kelowna Chiefs are kicking off this season with a bang.

A complete re-brand to the Rutland-based junior B ice hockey team rolled out Friday night as the team skated onto the ice and into their ninth season to play hard and entertain the crowd.

facebook

Read the full article here

___

Parkinson’s SuperWalk

The sun was shining for the annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk, held Saturday at Waterfront Park. Funds raised from the walk goes toward the Parkinson Society.

facebook

___

The Nerd Olympics

The Nerd Olympics was also held Saturday in City Park, raising money for Claire’s Place Foundation. Dustin with our social media squad spoke with organizer and CEO of Data Nerds John Fraser about the event.

“The point of this event is to gather the community,” he said.

facebook

___

Dirty Mutter

Dirty Mutter got it’s fur coated during the human/ dog obstacle course on Saturday.

Dirty Mutter is similar to the wildly popular Tough Mudder event, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion.

Dirty Mutter teamed up with Paws It Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will pledge to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise more than $10,000 for the charity.

facebook

Read the full article here

___

FASD Awareness Day

It was international FASD Awareness Day in Rutland’s Ben Lee Park Saturday which included crafts, bouncy castles and hot dogs.

facebook

____

Protesting the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Protesters stood outside Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s office Saturday, to protest the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Called Rise for Climate, the rally comes on the heels of the Aug. 30 decision by the Federal Court of Appeal finding the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain Pipeline proposal to be legally flawed on the potential environmental impacts on Indigenous people and the tanker traffic expansion on the B.C. coast.

facebook

____

Lake Country Artwalk

It was a weekend for the artists in Lake Country. The 25th annual ArtWalk featured more than 200 Okanagan Artists at the Community Complex in Lake Country.

facebook

Read the full article here

___

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope landed in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park Sunday morning.

Kelowna residents gathered to support the annual event on a crisp Sept. morning. The Walk of Hope is ‘the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country’ is held in over 35 communities across Canada and directs all funds toward supporting women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, research for prevention, treatments and a cure.

insta

Read the full article here

___

Paws it Forward

Animal lovers united to fight animal cruelty during one of the BC SPCA’s most important fundraising events.

Every dollar raised will help dogs like Boomer and Sandy who were brought into the Kelowna shelter in desperate need of medical attention.

This year the BC SPCA is moving to a new approach for the fundraising event, instead of having more than 20 communities organize and participate in the walk, there will be six centralized Paws for a Cause walks.

insta

Read the full article here

___

We have put together a community photo album of how Kelowna spent their weekend, if you want to be featured next week tag us in your posts, use #yourkelowna and tag your location. Check back on Monday morning and look for your posts!

insta

insta

insta

insta

insta

insta

insta

signature

Previous story
Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

The Rockets fell to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday Night

Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Camp Winfield started in 1968, thanks to the local Lions Clubs

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Wrapping up Jazz Fest for another year

22 years old and better every year

VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon

More than 200 athletes dove into Vernon for the sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon

Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Most Read