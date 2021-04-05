A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)

A call to search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to five calls in three days last week, for a total of 46 this winter.

In a Facebook post, the group cautioned that though they are happy to rescue you they don’t rescue your stuff.

“New sled with a mechanical issue? Nope. Touring gear that can’t fit in the heli basket? Nope. Gloves you’ve left on the ground after we’ve taken-off? Nope,” the post reads.

As much as possible, you should be prepared to self-rescue: know where you are going, how long it will take to get there and back and what you would do if you couldn’t get back in time.

“SAR should not be the preferred way out, it should be your last resort.”

When a Search and Rescue call goes out in Revelstoke, 100 volunteers receive it.

“We drop our forks, leave our dinner, detach from our snuggle partner watching Netflix, drop our home projects, and happily head out with the goal of bringing those needing help back to safety.”

While they don’t mind the “grey area” calls where you called early, out of precaution and everything is resolved quickly, they “aren’t thrilled” about the ones where other options to return safely clearly existed but a heli-lift was a nicer option.

“SOS on your satellite communicator does not connect you with a concierge. It connects you with rescue professionals focused solely on returning you to safety. Use it wisely.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders
Next story
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Just Posted

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

Desmond Johnson (from left), Nicholas Kent and Ayden Third celebrate a goal by Vernon forward Jojo Tanaka-Campbell (17) during the Vipers’ 5-3 BCHL win over the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday, April 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Vernon Vipers slither past West Kelowna

Jojo Tanaka-Campbell scores twice as Snakes edge Warriors 5-3 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place

Thor the brown Boston terrier’s new backpack is filled with discarded masks picked up on daily walk outings around his Vernon neighbourhood by owner Lisa Mazurek. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon terrier, master cleaning up discarded masks

Thor, a Boston terrier, has poop bags with masks filled into backpack during daily walks

Does anybody recognize these seven graduates from Vernon’s Olga’s School of Hairdressing in 1958? These ladies are currently unidentified. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 14320)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at grads from a Vernon hairdressing school

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Const. Michael Rampone, a member of the Penticton RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) section had the honour of meeting nine-year-old Summer-Paige, who is arguably not only the BC RCMP’s youngest, but most inspirational recruiter.
BC RCMP’s youngest recruiter inspires South Okanagan officers

Summer-Paige presented to her class about how to become a police officer

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Photo: pixabay.com
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds through bottle drive

Funds raised will go towards building more affordable housing units within the Okanagan region

Most Read