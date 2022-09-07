‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

Amarit Brar says she will be the voice of change on city council

A long-time Kelowna resident running for city council believes it’s time for a new, fresh voice.

“I have always believed that if you want to create change, you have to put yourself out there,” says Amarit Brar. “I will be the voice of change to ensure all residents are represented, feel safe and that our environment is protected.”

Brar says she has met with many community leaders and voters and understands there is a lot of work ahead but is ready for the challenge. She says she also plans to focus on being an impactful advocate for Kelowna.

“We need new and different solutions to bring down the crime rates, ensure that all neighbourhoods are represented by having a ward system, and need to protect our environment.”

Brar graduated from Rutland Senior Secondary and is an alumna of Okanagan College. She is a former political staffer on Parliament Hill (remotely) and has held national and provincial leadership roles for a major political party’s women’s commission. Brar says she encourages youth in Kelowna, and across Canada, to take on leadership roles and give back to their communities. She adds she wants to build a stronger Kelowna for everyone.

“A place where celebrate each other’s unique characteristics, and use each other’s strengths to create a better community for all.”

READ MORE: Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Two-vehicle crash bungles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaMunicipal election